The coalition candidate Va por el Estado de México, Alejandra del Moraldeclared this Thursday that gender violence is one of the main problems affecting the country and the State of Mexico, and pointed out that as governor she will work tirelessly in favor of women.

During the first debate between the candidates for the government of the State of Mexico, the former municipal president of Cuautitlán Izcalli said that wants to help Define Gómez to get her away from the oppression they exert on her his campaign managers, “and the violence of not making your own decisions.”

“You have to free yourself from this phrase that says that quiet you look prettier, from those who did not want you to come, who do not let you go to interviews, who do not let you get out of the script or from those who manipulate you to defend your interests because all women deserve respect,” she said.

We today have the opportunity and the obligation to act in a consistent, determined and free manner, said the PRI member.

The candidate from the Institutional Revolutionary, National Action, Democratic Revolution and New Alliance parties stressed that in her mandate there will be zero crimes against women without punishment.

“I will take any aggression against women as personal and will be punished,” Del Moral stressed.

He mentioned that there will be in his government a Gender Police of 10 thousand elements to address violence against women, raised equal pay and insisted that the Rossa Salary will be his priority.

For her part, the candidate of Morena, Delfina Gómez, stated that gender violence is a very painful issue for women who have experienced it and that there are more every day.

“Only, simply, in 2022, homicides in the State of Mexico were 269 cases, and femicide 138. These data reveal a worrying reality, which moves us so many feelings such as pain, impotence, frustration, and for this reason it owes us force to give it more attention,” he said.

She pointed out that as governor she will take forceful actions to sanction any act of violence against women, in coordination with federal and Mexico City authorities.

Delfina Gómez stated that the Gender Police should be created gradually in the municipalities.

The brunette mentioned that she will strengthen the link between security cameras with panic buttons in public transport units and shelters for women