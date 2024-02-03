Alberto Gamero turned 60 this Saturday, but his gift from the Millonarios team was not the best: a painful defeat against Deportes Tolima, 2-0, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué.

Millos made one of his worst presentations in a long time. Tolima clearly surpassed it and two serious defensive errors ruined any idea the technical director had in mind.

However, Gamero defended his team's performance. “I saw a team running and playing. We were wrong as we had seen videos, as we knew that Tolima had scored goals by recovering on the attacking front and scored two goals like that for us. Before that we had two or three options to move forward. We played a round-trip game, I don't put the physical aspect into what the game is,” he said.

Gamero also talked about the two goals that Tolima scored, in which there were serious individual errors: one, by Daniel Giraldo and Álvaro Montero, and another, by Andrés Llinás and, again, by the Albiazul goalkeeper.

“We made mistakes in two starts, a bad return from our center back, a loss from our midfielder in the middle of the field and we knew that Tolima was dangerous in that,” he explained.

With the need to go and score at least one goal, Millonarios had the initiative, but he reached the rival goal very little and was also saved from a very clear penalty that neither the VAR nor the referee Jhon Hinestroza sanctioned, by the hand of Daniel Giraldo .

“In the second half, we made the expenditure because we wanted to reach the goal. Tolima caught us in a bad position, the one that Guzmán threw, because we were focused on the attack. We face Tolima, which is a team that does very well in transitions,” he added.

Gamero also spoke about the constant injuries that have decimated the Millonarios squad. “Mackalister's thing is muscular, but injuries occur in a game whether you train or don't train. That happens in football and you are exposed to that. Last year we finished without a player injured at a muscular level, we are trying to have as few injured players as possible. We don't want to make mistakes, there are many games left, we want to have the entire team complete,” he expressed.

The reinforcement that could reach Millionaires

Millonarios has not yet withdrawn from the market and, after the departure of Édgar Guerra to León de México, is still in search of a winger. And a familiar face could appear again in Bogotá.

Is about Emerson Rivaldo Rodríguez, a player trained in the blue house and who belongs to Inter Miami, the team where the Argentine Lionel Messi plays. Rodríguez, 23, returned to MLS after a loan to Santos Laguna of Mexico, but he would not stay on the American team.

Émerson Rodríguez (left) Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image – Luis Ramírez

“Emerson is with Inter Miami, what I understand is that they are looking for a team for him. If the possibility arises, you are welcome here and we will receive you with open arms,” said Gamero, who gave Rodríguez his debut in the A in 2020.

