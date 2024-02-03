The Ukrainian Armed Forces received data for Patriot via the Link-16 system to defeat the Il-76

To destroy the Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) received data for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) through the Western Link-16 system. Military analyst and specialist in air defense systems Alexey Leonkov spoke about this, writes RIA News.

He recalled that Link-16 is a data exchange system that is used in the armies of the United States and NATO countries. “The complex was not detected before the launch, since it did not emit probing signals,” the expert explained. The specialist believes that most likely the board was tracked in real time by a passive electronic reconnaissance system.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) stated that they had established the point from which the plane was struck. According to the department, it was revealed that the weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were located in the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region.

Il-76 crashed on January 24. On board were six crew members, 65 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who were being transported for exchange, and three accompanying persons. None of them survived.