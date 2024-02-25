The changes in mood and game in Millonarios have been worrying this semester: from beating América and Nacional, they went on to suffer and lose against Águilas Doradas and, now, against Patriotas, a team that lasted 821 minutes without scoring a goal.

Alberto Gamero, Millos coach, made a mea culpa after the painful defeat in Tunja against a team that had not won in the semester and that before starting the game was last in the table, but defended what its players had done.

“I am sad and I also apologize to the fans and we will continue working to give them satisfaction. It was a controlled match, which was handled well. “Patriots did not have two scoring options and they scored against us on a still ball,” was the coach's first sentence.

“We tried, football is about goals and Patriotas did it. “We must work with the definition, we finish and we dribble it and we are careless and they mark us,” he added.

Regarding the reasons why Millonarios has fallen with mid- and low-table teams, he said: “Losing is not pleasant, but the team was mature and strong, at times playing well. We made a variant to play the game, but we need definition and it is difficult for us with these teams. Patriotas defended themselves well and Millonarios threw everything they had.”

Likewise, he explained the changes he made: “The game was controlled and the options he had were Larry's, so I brought in a player who made the same options to win the game. Sometimes changes are made to win and today I am calm because I tried to win in every possible way. We trained this variant and I want to see the team in that way, the fact that they lost does not mean that they played badly and we will be more sharp when we have more training with these players.”

Finally, he assured that the inaccuracies are not worrying, but they do need to be worked on: “I don't take it as a concern, we will continue working. I worry when the team doesn't arrive or when they arrive and we don't. It's sad not to score the goals, we wanted to go for the score and a carelessness decided the result.”

