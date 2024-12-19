The Sevilla youth squad Alberto Collado continues to pause his progress on the Utrera road after suffering a moderate muscle tear on November 27 in the match against Intercity, in which the Algeciras footballer had to leave the field as soon as the match began. league match, and thus miss the next three matches against Hércules, Fuenlabrada and Atlético de Madrid B, and this will continue to be the case with the subsidiary derby scheduled for this Friday, clearly marked due to the tense situation between the city’s two football institutions. The Nervionenses will visit Betis Deportivo at the Luis del Sol at 8:30 p.m. without the presence of Sevilla representatives, on a war footing against their eternal rival and their namesakes on the board.

Sevilla’s medical services have already reported, through their official media, that the young footballer had suffered a hamstring injury of the left leg that had forced Collado to temporarily stop his development the same year that he had been a main piece in the scheme of his coach, Jesús Galván, who has counted on him in quite a few games in full, the team noticing his drops when he has not been playing regularly, just as he has been doing.

The club then noted that Collado was going to stay out for the eight weeks following the onset of the illness and this has been carried out week by week, but the truth is that the return of the Sevilla youth squad, if he continues to evolve favorably, will occur no earlier than the last week of January 2025, so it could shorten some deadline, but there is no urgency, much less with its improvement. In fact, as this medium has learned, Collado is about to try sensations again on the grass of the sports city, although there is still a primary phase of recovery remaining, also taking advantage of the Christmas break that will be key to completing said process with all possible guarantees.

Therefore, this young value from the Sevilla factory continues to recover, having debuted in an official match with the Sevilla first team in the first round of the Copa del Rey, where the midfielder enjoyed some testimonial minutes in the match against Las Rozas, in addition to the trust that García Pimienta placed in him, and who is undoubtedly one of the great pillars of the second white and red team, a Sevilla Atlético in which Collado has been most used by its coach in the current 2024-25 academic year, in Group II of the First Federation, in whose penultimate position is the franjirrojo nursery, which wants to flee said area at the expense of Betis Deportivo. It renewed in January until 2027 and now wants to continue taking steps in its growth in Nervión.