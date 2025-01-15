Albares announces 10 million for the Lebanese Army: “It must be able to deploy, and Israeli troops have to withdraw”

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, met in Beirut with the new Lebanese president, Joseph Aoun. Last Thursday, the Lebanese Parliament elected Aoun, head of the Army, whose appointment put an end to more than two years of vacuum in the Lebanese head of state due to lack of consensus between the divided political blocs.

Albares arrived in Beirut this Wednesday on a trip to contact the country’s new political leadership. The minister has also met with Aoun’s choice for the post of prime minister Nawaf Salam, president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – pending ratification by the Lebanese Parliament. Albares was the European prime minister received by Aoun at the presidential palace in Beirut.

The Spanish Foreign Minister will also travel to Damascus this Thursday to meet with the new rulers after the fall of Al Assad, the leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa –Abu Mohammad Al Jolani–, and the Foreign Minister, Al Shibani.

“We are going to support the Lebanese armed forces with 10 million euros, their work is fundamental for the territorial integrity of Lebanon and the Middle East. We support that the troops can be deployed in the south of the country and that the ceasefire goes beyond January 26 and is permanent,” Albares said: “Lebanon and the Lebanese people have the right to a peaceful future and Spain supports it. . “Israeli troops must withdraw completely.”

The 10 million in aid for the Lebanese Army is intended for salaries and logistical complements, such as solar panels for military installations, and goes through the United Nations Population Fund (UNDP).

In this sense, Albares said that Aoun has asked for help “for security in Lebanon and Israeli citizens on the other side of the demarcation line.” And training? “We would have to talk about it with the Minister of Defense and the President of the Government, but the reinforcement is a very important part of security in Lebanon and the Middle East.”

Albares added: “FINUL plays a central role and Spain contributes almost 700 troops. It is led by Aroldo Lázaro. Lebanon is a priority country for Spain, that is why we have increased the resources of 22 cooperation projects, worth 21 million euros, and this year we will contribute 10 million more, it is new money.”

The minister has indicated that “no request has been received to expand the Spanish troops in UNIFIL.”

“Reconstruction aid will be necessary to stabilize the country after the intense bombing last fall2. Albares stated.

“Spain is going to continue demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages,” he noted in relation to the massacre that Israel has been committing in the Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023 – in revenge for the Hamas attacks. –.

Asked by the Lebanese press about how to confront Israel’s aggression, the minister responded: “I am aware that what happens in Lebanon affects its neighbors, and vice versa. All points of resolution 1701 and the ceasefire must be fulfilled. The ceasefire must be permanent, with Lebanese forces deployed in the south and improving security for Israelis in the north, and a withdrawal of Israeli forces. “We need a solution for the Palestinian people, the two-state solution that coexists in peace, security and prosperity, which is essential so that this escalation of violence is not repeated.”

Albares recalled that resolution 1701 “is from the UN Security Council and binds everyone: it is in the interest of everyone, of Lebanon and Israel, that the Lebanese armed forces can deploy and that the Israeli Army withdraws. There is a future of coexistence”

In relation to the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, Albares has asked for “a permanent ceasefire that allows the handover of hostages, there is no justification for the bombings on civilians, nor for the hostages to be away from their family and not among humanitarian aid. The moment there is a ceasefire, Spanish humanitarian aid is ready to enter en masse.”

“I am seeing the President of Parliament, Nabih Berri [próximo a Hizbulá] and the president of the country aligned for the peace and prosperity of the country,” Albares stated.