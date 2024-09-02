Many economists had actually expected that house prices in Germany would continue to fall at least until the end of the year. But there are now increasing voices saying that the worst may already be over, at least for residential property – even if a property boom is not about to break out. This view was initiated by the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks (VDP), which reported an increase of 0.5 percent in the index for real estate overall and for residential property for the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. The Greix real estate index, which is compiled by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the university initiative Econtribute and the expert committees for property values, also showed a price increase for the second quarter. The figures from the Federal Statistical Office for the second quarter are still pending.