The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has justified the delay in the opening of the customs of Ceuta and Melilla with Morocco scheduled for January 8 by “technical problems”. This was recognized this Monday at the Ministry’s headquarters, where he met with his Indian counterpart to discuss cooperation between both countries months after President Sánchez’s trip to the Asian country.

“Both countries thought that the 8th could be the day on which there would be the first official step, since there were several tests that were conclusive,” acknowledged the Foreign Minister. Albares has clarified that, despite said evidence, “there is still There is still work to do on the part of both customs to be able to definitively solve any technical problem that may exist”, without clarifying what those complications have been that have prevented the entry and exit of trucks.

The minister has been “surprised” by the interest in these customs offices, since he has stated that “no one before the Spanish-Moroccan roadmap had ever raised or suggested that one day there could be a customs office in Ceuta or the one in Melilla would reopen.” “. “Everyone lived perfectly and now from time to time comments come in about people who never cared about it. These days I have had to listen a lot of lies and some nonsense about what that future customs office will be like“he said at the press conference.

Albares has confirmed that there is a “firm political commitment from Morocco to open it” and has assured that “it will not give up until this is a reality.”

Trump inauguration

Regarding the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, on January 20, the Foreign Minister has acknowledged that only the Spanish ambassador in Washington will attend. “As you know, Heads of State are not usually invited to the inaugurations of American presidents, They are invitations of a personal nature, not so much of an institutional nature.“said Albares, who insisted that “a president of the Government of Spain has never attended.”

Asked about the attendance of the leader of Voz, Santiago Abascal, who will be invited as part of an invited delegation from the group in the European Parliament, the Patriots for Europe, he avoided giving an opinion and added that Trump “You are free to invite whoever you want” and that “Spain’s position on the extreme right is clear” and that it considers them “contrary to European values.”

