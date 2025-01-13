The Spanish manager José Luis Portela has announced on his LinkedIn profile that on January 15 he will leave his position as general director of Alsea Europe, without revealing the reasons for his departure from the Mexican multinational.

After joining the restaurant company organized 12 years ago as head of Starbucks in Chile, Portela went on to take charge in 2014 as country manager of the 200 Alsea establishments in this country, among which, in addition to the coffee shop chain, They included Burger King, PF Chang’s or Chili’s locations. Previously, Between 1997 and 2012, Portela held various positions at Telepizza in international positions that took him to Chile, Mexico and Poland

In 2019, the manager was promoted to country manager of Alsea in Mexico, where the company at that time had 800 establishments of different brands, and from where it was appointed in 2022 as general director of Alsea Europe, in charge of 1,500 stores from brands such as Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, Vips, Foster’s Hollywood, Ginos, Burger King and TGI Friday’s in Spain, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Portugal.

In his farewell message, the manager, with more than 25 years of international experience, appreciates “the experiences lived and the opportunities that have been given to me to do what I like in different regions and markets: lead and promote profitable and sustainable growth projects for the benefit of our people, our clients, our franchisees and suppliers, our shareholders and our planet.”