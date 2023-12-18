Lulzim Berisha, head of a dangerous Albanian criminal gang, a fugitive from his country's justice since 2022, was hiding in an apartment in Sant Joan d'Alacant (Alicante, 24,450 inhabitants). The initial clue to his location, provided by the Albanian authorities, had led to an urbanization in the Alicante municipality, next to which the National Police set up a surveillance device. On December 14, the agents identified another member of the same criminal gang, who arrived by car at Berisha's home, with the intention of picking him up to transport him. As soon as the 52-year-old fugitive set foot on the street, he was arrested. The international arrest warrant filed by Albania was looking for him for two murders committed in 2005 and resolved in 2020, although dozens of other crimes are attributed to the arrested person, committed since 1998. The National Court will now be in charge of processing his extradition.

The Albanian fugitive was the leader of the Durrës organization, one of the main exporters of cocaine and weapons in Albania, according to police sources, with intense activity between 1998 and 2000. In 2012, 16 of the members of his gang joined four life sentences and 267 years in prison for crimes of murder, extortion and kidnapping. Justice considered them members of an organized criminal group. Berisha was blamed for five murders, for which he was initially sentenced to life in prison, although the sentence was later commuted, in 2014, to 25 years in prison. He managed to be released on parole, after citing health reasons, in 2016.

Another investigation, that of two shooting deaths that occurred in 2005 near a town in Albania, near Durrës, the town that gave its name to the criminal group, was finally resolved in 2020. The perpetrator of the shooting, apparently for a settlement of accounts between clans, is, according to the Albanian state police, Berisha, who is considered missing definitively in 2022, when the courts of the Balkan country annul the decision to release Berisha and the international order of arrest is issued from Tirana. arrest through the European network Enfast, which searches for fugitives from justice.

The Albanian agents finally manage to find a clue that places the dangerous criminal at some undetermined point on the Valencian coast. The Fugitives section of the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco), from the headquarters in Madrid, begins a search operation that leads to an apartment in Sant Joan, a municipality located just 10 kilometers from the capital, one of those with the highest per capita income in the province. After several days of surveillance, the Spanish agents manage to identify another member of the Durrës clan, who goes by car to pick up the fugitive, who is immediately arrested, despite the fact that he had altered his appearance with a bushy white beard, a visor and big glasses. The National Court will determine whether he authorizes his extradition to Albania to go through the courts again.

