Information from STT | The ministry is preparing a law change: Unfounded asylum seekers would not be able to move freely in Finland

According to STT's information, the Ministry of the Interior has been preparing changes to the Aliens Act day and night.

In the Ministry of the Interior Recently, an amendment to the Aliens Act has been prepared day and night, which could prevent unfounded asylum seekers from entering further from the external border, several sources tell STT. This so-called border procedure means that, for example, an applicant on the eastern border will not be allowed to go to other areas of the Finnish state during the examination of the application, as in the normal asylum procedure.

According to STT's information, the preparation is a big job and requires careful legal consideration, which is related to restrictions on freedom of movement, among other things.

The aim of the border procedure is to ensure that applicants who are likely to receive a negative asylum decision cannot move freely within the territory of Finland or continue their journey to other parts of Europe while waiting for the decision.

If the application cannot be examined in an expedited manner within four weeks, the applicant must be allowed to enter Finland. The border procedure is becoming a method used under normal circumstances.

The government had intended to issue a bill on the matter in the spring.