Albacete continues its climb and is the new leader in the standings after beating UCAM Murcia 0-1 this Sunday. The match began with equality between both teams, although the first time was for UCAM after a bad clearance by Djetei, although Chacartegui could not resolve against Bernabé. Salva Ballesta’s team was good in the first stages of the crash and in the 23rd minute Josema tried with a shot from outside the area that was saved by the goalkeeper of the visiting team.

Albacete little by little, was improving and In the 29th minute, Rubén Martínez took advantage of a loose ball in the small area after a great personal move by Sergi García to put the team led by Rubén de la Barrera ahead.

The goal made the team from La Mancha continue to grow in the game, which before the break had a chance with a shot from Johannesson that Rivas sent for a corner. The worst thing for the white team was that both Sergi Maestre and Dani González had to retire in the first half due to injury and the Police had to intervene to remove several Albacete fans from the stands who traveled to Murcia this Sunday.

After passing through the changing rooms, the UCAM Murcia was looking for the equalizer and was close to achieving it with a center that was poisoned and that Bernabé had to clear at a corner kick. Albacete for its part was able to extend the result with the launch of a free kick from the edge of the area by Fran Álvarez but his shot was saved by Rivas.

The sentence would come in the 80th minute after a great play by Boyomo and the loose ball fell to Jordi Sánchez to finish the game. TOBefore the end of the match, UCAM would cut differences with a goal from Liberto in the 86th minute taking advantage of an oversight of the La Mancha rear.

With this victory, Albacete is the new leader of the classification after taking advantage of the defeats of Atlético Baleares and the Villarreal subsidiary although the subsidiary of the yellow submarine still has a pending match to play. This week, the La Mancha team will host Cádiz in a Copa del Rey match and on Sunday, also at their stadium, the white team will bid farewell to the year by welcoming Algeciras in a league match.