Ten destinations, more than 650 kilometers and thousands of visitors. This is the balance made by the photographic exhibition that highlights the treasures of Abanilla, Fortuna, Jumilla and Yecla, the municipalities that make up the Northeast of the Region of Murcia. The exhibition ‘Journey to a singular destination’ opened its last stage this Wednesday in Albacete, where it will remain until May 21. The Albacenter Shopping Center, one of the main meeting points for local society, houses this collection that highlights the cultural, environmental and heritage heritage of a territory full of singularities and strong contrasts.

This traveling initiative projects the heritage, culture, history, crafts, festivals, nature, hiking, thermalism and gastronomy of the four towns through 28 images, all large format and distributed in 14 panels. The photographs include QR codes so that viewers can access detailed information on each one, with a scan from their mobile phone, and thus discover the tourist attraction of the Northeast.

The exhibition, which is organized by the newspaper LA VERDAD and Leader Nordeste, was presented at the Albacenter Shopping Center this Wednesday, with the participation of the commercial director of the newspaper, Ascensión Tenza, who opened the event by highlighting the uniqueness of this corner of the Region of Murcia, which has tourist products and resources that make it an attractive destination. “We hope that it encourages the people of Albacete to get to know us,” he encouraged, while stressing that the exhibition seeks to teach local tourism some representative brushstrokes of what it can find in Abanilla, Fortuna, Jumilla and Yecla, “whose wealth, on occasions, It is unknown”.

Immediately afterwards, the manager of Leader Nordeste, Francisco Santa, listed some tourist treasures of this geographical area, which he described as “a place to discover, enjoy, savor its products, explore its streets and landscapes, get lost without haste and discover Its essence”. In addition, he winked at Castilian-La Mancha cuisine when he praised the varied and rich gastronomy of the Northeast, which has not only orchard influences, but also La Mancha and Valencian, as the territories of Abanilla, Fortuna, Jumilla and Yecla are located in the crossing of the three communities. “We are waiting for you at any time of the year,” he added.

The inauguration was also attended by Javier López de Coca and Gema Huete, Head of Services and Head of Administration of the Albacenter Shopping Center, respectively; Teresa García and Juan P. Abellán, technicians from the Northeast Leader Association, and Beatriz Rocamora, manager of the Marketing and Events area of ​​LA VERDAD.

end of the journey



‘Journey to a singular destination’ will come to an end on May 21, with Albacete being its last destination, thanks to the collaboration of Inmaculada Casaponsa, manager of Albacenter, for hosting the traveling exhibition in this shopping center. The photographic exhibition premiered in Murcia, last January, and over the last four months it has toured other cities in the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha. Specifically, it has made a stopover in Cartagena, San Javier, Orihuela, Torrevieja, Elche, Alicante and Valencia, staying for ten days in each of them.

This dynamic action, it should be noted, is part of the ‘Unique Destination’ project of the Association for the Regional Development of the Northeast of the Region of Murcia-Leader Northeast, a local action group whose objective is the creation of synergies between the different products and existing local tourist resources in the territory that includes Abanilla, Fortuna, Jumilla and Yecla.