Athletics | Topias Laine and Venla Pulkkanen took bronze in Universiade athletics

China’s Athletics Sunday of the Universiade in Chengdu brought Finland two bronze medals. Topias Laine first threw the javelin triple, and a moment later Venla Pulkanen high jump bronze.

Laine’s bronze result of 78.42 came with the third throw. Lithuania won the competition Edis Matusevicius with a result of 80.37. Silver went to Poland to Cyprian Mrzyglod.

“There was a pretty great atmosphere in the stadium, and a medal around my neck, so there are no complaints here!” Laine said in the Olympic Committee’s press release.

Pulkkanen reached the Universiade bronze with his own record of 188. He cleared 184 on his third and then the height of 188 on his first attempt, securing the bronze medal. Ella Junnila crossed 184 to tie for fourth place. Kisan won Ghana Rose Yeboah with a result of 194.

“An incredible feeling! It was quite a difficult race, especially at the beginning. My own record in competitions like this, I’m really proud,” Pulkkanen said.