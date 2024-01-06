The company's flight with 177 on board had to make an emergency landing; flew for a few minutes without part of the fuselage

A Alaska Airlines decided to suspend the operation of all 65 of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for inspections after the door of what appears to be an emergency exit came loose during the flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California.

Video circulating on social media shows the interior of the plane and a hole on the left side of the aircraft. According to Alaska Airlines, the flight returned safely to Portland. On board were 171 passengers and 6 crew.

The seat next to where a hole had opened was not occupied.

“We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available.”the airline said in statement. The note is signed by Ben Minicucci, CEO of the company.

Boeing also spoke out.

“We are aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer. A Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation.”Boeing said in note.

Watch the video that shows the plane without part of the fuselage (1min14s):