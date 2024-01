North Korea increases tension with South Korea. | Photo: Jorge Silva/EFE-EPA

A North Korea carried out more than 60 artillery fire near the maritime border with South Korea this Saturday (06). The information was confirmed by the South Korean Army, which even asked residents to leave the region.

Yesterday, more than 200 shots on the same maritime border with the islands of Yeonpyeong It is Baengnyeong. According to the South Korean General Staff, Seoul issued a statement emphatically calling on North Korea to stop acts that threaten peace on the peninsula. In recent weeks, tension between the two Koreas has been increasing.

The other side did not take long to respond to the statement and said this Friday (05) that the shots were “a natural response” to the military maneuvers carried out in the region by South Korea. This is the most tense moment since 2010when North Korea bombed Yeonpyeong Island.

The North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, has increased the tone in recent days with South Korea and also with the United States. Kim made a public request for increased production of missile launchers for a possible war with neighboring Korea and the Americans.

China, which borders North Korea and supports the North Korean dictator, called for calm between the Koreas. “Refrain from taking measures that worsen tension, avoid further escalation of the situation and create conditions for the resumption of serious dialogue,” said the Chinese regime.

Kim has been raising the tone since the end of last year. The dictator even said that “it could explode at any moment”, referring to the war between the Koreas and even the USA. Kim frequently accuses the Americans of presenting “various types of military threats” and ordered his Army to closely monitor the security situation at the country's borders.