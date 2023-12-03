According to the terms of the transaction, released this Sunday (Dec 3), Alaska will pay US$ 18 per share

Alaska Airlines reached a $1.9 billion deal to buy the Hawaiian Airlines. According to the terms of the transaction, released this Sunday (Dec 3, 2023), Alaska will pay US$18 per share.

According to a relevant fact disclosed by Alaska, US$900 million of the total value agreed in the transaction relates to Hawaiian Airlines’ net debt. Read the complete (PDF – 1 MB).

According to the published text, the transaction will result in a “company combined to maintain the strong, high-quality brands of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, supported by a unique and compelling loyalty offering”.

The combined company is also expected to unlock new destinations for consumers, as well as increase choice for air service in the Pacific region and the United States.

For the CEO of Alaska Airlines, Ben Minicucci, the combination between the two companies will provide “additional resources” that may “accelerate investments in customer experience and technology while maintaining the Hawaiian Airlines brand.”

O market cap (total share value) of Alaska Airlines is US$5.1 billion, according to CNBC.