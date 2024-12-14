“Bright lights flying low,” is the common refrain from a wave of drone sightings in New Jersey. Some events that have been occurring for a month in the area and generate concern among citizens. Meanwhile, local authorities are asking the FBI, which has taken over the investigation, for explanations. And some politicians have openly declared their frustration at the trickle of information that has been coming out so far.

This concern is added to the fact that previously, in October, there had also been reports of mysterious drone incursions that besieged Langley Air Base (Virginia) for 17 days. The officials already recognized then the publication ‘The Wall Street Journal’, which They didn’t know how to stop them. And in late November, unidentified drones were spotted flying over three US Air Force bases in the United Kingdom.

Last night I went out with local police to spot drone flying over New Jersey, here’s what I saw. We drove to Round Valley Reservoir and the officer pointed to lights moving low over the tree line. Sometimes they were solid white light, others flashed of red and green.THREAD pic.twitter.com/ly7kUUDWDn —Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 13, 2024

Concern has been escalating and the president-elect, Donald Trump, has even echoed this news, suggesting that the government was hiding information about the sightings and that these drones “should be shot down,” he added.









And it has also aroused the interest of generators of ‘fake news’ that They have attributed what happened to Iran. An idea that the Pentagon has denied. At the same time, hundreds of videos about the sightings are being shared on social networks.

Witnesses, ranging from residents to law enforcement, describe them as objects that in some cases stay still in the sky or move and its lights go out suddenlyhiding in the dark. Others say that it cannot be airplanes because they fly too low. And they declare to CNN that some of them They have two-meter wingspans and are larger than typical recreational drones.

Increasingly frequent raids

Jersey Republican Chris Smith said in a statement that the White House’s attitude toward the sightings had been “derogatory.” And in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said they were analyzing what happened in Jersey. And in a statement on social networks he noted: “At this time, There is no evidence that these drones pose a threat. for public safety or national security.

The experts consulted by the drones observed in previous months on points of key importance for national security have been struck by the fact that activities of this type have been taking place. at other US military bases and critical civilian infrastructure.

It is the case of the nuclear power plants, where swarms of drones were detected flying over the area. They have also been registered warship cases Americans who were attacked en masse off the coast of the United States to military aircraft that have had encounters with these intriguing drones. But specialists have been concerned about the frequency and nature of the incursions.

Unidentified drones have also been seen repeatedly flying over Ramstein air base in western Germanyas reported by ‘Der Spiegel’ citing security sources in Berlin. The German newspaper added that more drones were sighted over locations belonging to the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and the chemical group BASF.

The events in New Jersey and the debate between the authorities

These recent events taking place across the state of New Jersey began in mid-November when staff at the Picatinny Arsenal, which is an army installation, spotted a drone flying over the vicinity of the base. The number of cases forced the state governor, Philip D. Murphy, to end up sending a letter to the president.

The recorded cases continue and more sightings have spread in New York City, Connecticut or Pennsylvania. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby He indicated that federal authorities are carrying out an “exhaustive analysis” of these drones. At the same time, they are discarding reports that they respond to manned aircraft and not drones.

However, Kirby also pointed out that andThis fact has highlighted the importance of having systems to detect and deter drones available to officials. Meanwhile, police officers tried to follow the trail of some of these drones, but lost track of them.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who sits on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, called for a more aggressive response. «We should make un intelligent intelligence analysis and remove them from the sky, especially if they are flying over airports or military bases because they are sensitive areas,” he added.

Public concern has also been increasing due to contradictory statements from different authoritative sources. Thus, and after a briefing with the Department of Homeland Security, on December 11, New Jersey Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia said that drones They seemed to avoid detection by traditional methods such as helicopters and radioaccording to the BBC. Fantasia said that drones reach Up to 1.8 meters in diameter, they travel with their lights off and “operate in a coordinated manner.”

Statements that conflict with what was communicated by those in the White House, which has suggested that these are “manned aircraft.” to it It is added that the authorship of these events has not yet been clarified.

The need for an effective strategy

Drones are generating increasing concern among intelligence departments. In the case of Langley Air Force Base Its importance lies in the fact that it is a formal part of Joint Base Langley-Eustis. These facilities are situated around Newport News which is home to US Navy and commercial shipyards and has to the southeast Naval Station Norfolk where Half of the US aircraft carrier fleet is located there, and the FBI and CIA headquarters are located nearby.

‘The War Zone’ went on to explain that groups of drones, even small commercially available types without any armed capability, could impede flight operations and provide valuable surveillance. “Its very presence effectively probes defenses and can provide critical information,” they noted.

Regarding what happened in New Jersey, it coincided in time with a statement from the United States Department of Defense on December 5 in which it already warned that drones represent a “significant threat” to the US territory. And he pointed out the need for a “Strategy to Counter Unmanned Systems” that would unify the approach.

“Unmanned aerial systems, more commonly known as drones, represent the most significant threat at this time and increasingly in the United States,” the statement said. Experts have warned of the need in the West to pay more attention to the increasingly advanced technology of these devices. Meanwhile, The enigma of drones flying over the American sky is still open and awaiting new information.