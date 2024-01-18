There is alarm in Liverpool on account of the health of one of his stars, the attacker Mohamed Salah that this Thursday, January 18, he presented physical discomfort.

Salah was starting with his Egyptian team in the match African Cup of Nations against Ghana.

Before the end of the first half, the attacker had to leave the field due to a physical problem that has the English team on alert. Salah lay on the grass for a few moments and after receiving assistance he was replaced.

According to the first press reports, it would be a hamstring problem that is worrying Liverpool.

His possible loss sparks anxiety in Liverpool ahead of what is to come in the season. However, medical precision of what really happened to the player is awaited.

The Ghana team, four-time champion and five-time finalist, led in attack by Iñaki Williams, could not beat Egypt (2-2) and jeopardized their qualification for the round of 16 of the African Cup. Hurt by the defeat suffered against Cape Verde on the first day, they were not able to add the three points against Egipcio. His classification now remains up in the air.

Nor is the panorama of the 'Pharaohs' more encouraging, who tied in their debut against Mozambique and have not been able to clear their future in Group B. Everything is at the expense of the clash between Cape Verde and Mozambique that completes the second day and that happens in the third leg, where Ghana will face Mozambique and Egypt against Cape Verde.

Egypt responded to Ghana twice. West Ham midfielder Mohamed Kudus put his team ahead in the added time of the first half, but Omar Marmoush, of Eintracht Frankfurt, equalized in the 69th minute, and then in the 71st minute, but Mostafa Mohamed, Nantes forward, equalized again the score that remained until the end.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

With EFE

