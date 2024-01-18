Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/18/2024 – 19:31

The national inspector of justice, minister Luis Felipe Salomão, informed, this Thursday (18), that a judge and more civil servants will be sent to the federal court responsible for analyzing compensation requests involving the damages caused by the mining company Braskem, in Maceió . The goal is to speed up the judgment of cases.

Salomão and other members of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) are in the capital of Alagoas to inspect the processes that deal with the damage caused by the extraction of rock salt in several neighborhoods of Maceió.

According to the minister, the 3rd Federal Court, in Maceió, will now have two judges and more civil servants. The section is responsible for actions requesting compensation for cracks and erosions in residents' homes and on public lands.

“In 18 thousand cases agreements have been reached and compensation has already been paid. There are other issues that have arisen. There's the issue of fishermen, there's another neighborhood further away. All of this is being observed. There is also the criminal investigation, in addition to the civil compensation that is being processed in the common courts,” he said.

Agreement worth R$ 1.7 billion

Compensation agreements signed by the city of Maceió and the mining company Braskem are challenged in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). They total around R$1.7 billion.

The state government claims that the agreement prevents full compensation for those affected by rock salt mining in the state. Furthermore, the government questions sections that authorize the company to become the owner of land and continue exploring the devastated region.