Alan Wake Remastered seems to be not doing phenomenally in terms of salesas Epic Games Pulishing recently reported that the game hasn’t done yet recover development and marketing costs supported by the publisher and Remedy Entertainment.

In the quarter-end financial results for the Finnish company, which also provided some information on Alan Wake 2 and Control 2 and the other projects in development, it also emerged that Alan Wake Remastered has not yet generated any royalties for the development team, just because of commercial results not exciting at the moment.

Given the agreements with Epic Games, this means that, in fact, the re-release of the game has not yet generated any profits“We didn’t get any royalties from Alan Wake Remastered during the first quarter because Epic Games Publishing hasn’t recouped the development and marketing expenses for the game yet,” the team’s financial documents revealed.

Considering how the first chapter is considered a cult and counts on a community of fans that seems quite active, the news of poor results on the sales front for the remastered version is certainly a negative blow for the series, especially since there is Alan. Wake 2 already in development. In any case, it is possible that the results will break even soon and the game will start generating profits soon, we look forward to any developments.