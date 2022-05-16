Jorge Martin collected his fifth zero of the season, his third straight at this weekend’s French Grand Prix. He once again crashed and this leads him to be only 15th in the general classification, very far from the drivers fighting for the title.

At the end of the race, Motorsport.com was able to speak with the Pramac team driver, who explained the reason for the crash. It is a problem of nervous origin in the right arm that has arisen practically from the beginning of the race at Le Mans: “I had a nervous problem and I didn’t feel my hand from the fourth lap, I had no sensitivity, I could not brake or accelerate” .

“I didn’t feel anything I was doing and I preferred to stay behind the KTM to finish the race, at least I had a speed reference, because I didn’t know how to calculate when I had to brake, I didn’t feel the brake lever and even so I crashed. I braked less than normal, entered a corner very fast and crashed. We need to find a solution to this problem as soon as possible “.

The Madrid rider had already suffered from this problem of nervous origin in the past: “It is something that already happened to us in last year’s race after the crash in Portimao. Then we found a solution, but now the problem is back, so we need to continue to see why it happened. I will go to the doctor to have me examined and try to find a definitive solution “.

With this new zero, which once again contrasts with the victory of Enea Bastianini (rival with whom Martin is playing his place in the official team in 2023), the balance is once again leaning towards the Romagna. According to Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti, the decision will be taken at Mugello, where the race will take place in two weeks.

“It is clear that Enea is very strong, Jack Miller is also at a great level. This weekend I think I showed some good things, it is obvious that we weren’t able to reap the rewards in the race, but I’m happy with the level I had in practice, ”says Martin.

In fact, despite the crash and the general situation, Martin does not want to talk about frustration: “In the end I saw myself strong all weekend, the speed is there and that’s okay with me. The problem is that in every race something happens to me, now my arm. But when we solve this problem I know we will return to stay there ”.

At the moment, the Spaniard of the Pramac team does not believe that changes should be made in the way of approaching the grand prix: “We must continue on the same line of work, we did very well. We simply have to solve the problem of the arm, because I know that without this impediment the level we have is the same as the others “.