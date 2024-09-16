Alan Wake 2 Will Be Optimized For PS5 Pro: confirmed Thomas Puha, head of communications at Remedy Entertainment, adding that in the coming weeks there will be an official announcement accompanied by materials showing the improvements.

“Every now and then we hear about Remedy Entertainment’s games and the resolution issue,” Puha wrote. “I’m convinced that Image quality matters more than resolutionbut with this I do not intend to confirm specific interventions.”

“We will reveal the details on the PS5 Pro version of Alan Wake 2 in the coming weeks, along with some materials. I think this edition will be a pleasant surprise, although it is difficult to say at this time.”