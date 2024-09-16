Alan Wake 2 Will Be Optimized For PS5 Pro: confirmed Thomas Puha, head of communications at Remedy Entertainment, adding that in the coming weeks there will be an official announcement accompanied by materials showing the improvements.
“Every now and then we hear about Remedy Entertainment’s games and the resolution issue,” Puha wrote. “I’m convinced that Image quality matters more than resolutionbut with this I do not intend to confirm specific interventions.”
“We will reveal the details on the PS5 Pro version of Alan Wake 2 in the coming weeks, along with some materials. I think this edition will be a pleasant surprise, although it is difficult to say at this time.”
Major improvements
If you recall, Digital Foundry’s technical analysis of Alan Wake 2 had extremely positive words for the long-awaited sequel, even though highlighting the compromises which was necessary to go down to get the game to run on PS5.
In fact, in 30 fps quality mode, Alan Wake 2 currently uses FSR 2 upscaling technology on PS5 to reach 4K output but starting from an effective resolution of just 1272pwhich becomes 872p in performance mode at 60 fps.
It is clear therefore that on PS5 Pro the game could aim for substantially better numbersespecially in combination with the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. Considering Puha’s words, we could be faced with a resolution similar to that of the quality mode but with a constant 60 frames, enhanced effects and a higher quality upscaling.
