Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Next Tecrastal Raid Features a Black and White Starter

The events continue Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Teracristal Raidwith the next appointment set for this week which will have as its protagonist a unique specimen of Serpentinethe final evolutionary stage of Snivy, the Grass-type starter Pokémon from the fifth generation Pokémon games.

This Teracristal Raid will take place between Friday 20th and Sunday 22nd September and it will be repeated a week later, precisely between September 27th and 29th. As per usual, the Pokémon will appear in the level 7 raid and will have the Emblem of Absolute Strength. The Serperior in question will have the fixed teratype Grass and it will be possible to capture only one specimen per game file, but you can continue to face this raid as many times as you want to obtain the other rewards up for grabs.