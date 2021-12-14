After announcing the continuation of this iconic game, the community has not been long in casting their doubts to the creators.

Alan Wake became an icon in video games thanks to his combination of mystery and tension, a sublime cocktail created by Remedy in 2010. Since then, many players have been impatiently awaiting the return of this character, which is why the announcement of Alan Wake 2 has led to thousands of questions for developers.

Remedy also confirms that Alan Wake 2 will be in third personDespite this avalanche of doubts, Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy, has wanted to relieve the community by answering some of the most recurring questions. And it is that so much time has passed between the first game and its sequel that players fear changes in the face and voice of Alan Wake, played in 2010 by the actors Ilkka Villi Y Matthew porretta. Luckily, Lake has confirmed in a tweet that said professionals they return to the load in Alan Wake 2.

This brief question and answer session does not end here, since the creative director wanted to answer an important question for the community: Will it be a game in third person? We must remember that some franchises have drastically turned to the game in the first person, so it would not be unreasonable to think that the same would happen with the continuation of Alan Wake. However, Lake nip all these speculations in the bud and confirm that the title will be in the third person.

This is where Remedy’s news about Alan Wake ends, for the moment, as its creative director comments that he wanted to publish “a couple of simple clarifications before going back to the dark to continue the work “, so we will have to pay attention to the official accounts of the developer to learn about new aspects of Alan Wake 2. So far, it has been clear to us that Remedy wants celebrate the return of this franchise in style, because after remastering the original Alan Wake, he sets out to create the most beautiful game in its history.

More about: Alan Wake 2, Alan Wake and Remedy.