Remedy may have given us a little taste of Alan Wake 2 during a presentation detailing their new development tools, sending fans into a frenzy.

The developer recently posted a lengthy video about Universal Scene Description and its implementation in the studio’s internal engine, Northlight. But as Reddit user Sir_Galehaut points out, it might also include a teaser for Alan Wake 2.

About four minutes after the start of the video, an image shows an early build of an unknown game. The scene is rather sparse, with only the virtual skeleton of a character holding a gun and a large room containing a staircase and stone arches.

“This image appears to come from a new project because it doesn’t match any location of their existing games“says Reddit user on subreddit Alan Wake. The filename for the image is” NationalLibrary, “and since the Alan Wake 2 trailer featured a rainy New York City scene, this prompted the user to do a web search for New York libraries, and it popped up the New York Public Library.



A side-by-side comparison of Remedy’s creation and a photo of the interior of the library shows how strikingly similar they are. “Looking at the images of the Astor Hall, we realize that it fits perfectly with the layout seen in the game“says Sir_Galehaut.”The stairs, pillars and arches are almost identical to the royal building“.

Alan Wake 2 was revealed in a grim cinematic trailer during The Game Awards 2021. The sequel will apparently offer much more than Alan’s trip to Bright Falls, with studio creative director Sam Lake describing it as “the first survival horror. by Remedy “. The launch on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC is scheduled for 2023.

Source: Gamespot