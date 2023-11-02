Remedy released theupdate 1.08 Of Alan Wake 2 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series An apparently mammoth patch, so much so that the study mentions the presence of “Over 200 individual fixes and improvements” for the game.
We therefore find changes to almost every aspect of the game, including issues related to specific missions, localization, game interface, or lip-sync and subtitle errors. There is also talk of minor refinements to the gameplay that are not better specified and more precise assisted aiming with the controller in certain situations of the adventure.
Among the most notable platform-specific changes is an improvement in image aliasing in Performance mode for Xbox Series S and the resolution of an issue that caused graphics settings on PC to be reset every time the application was restarted, and drag-and-drop support for inventory management using the mouse has been added.
If you want to know more, find the long official notes for Alan Wake 2 update 1.0.8 a this address.
Alan Wake 2, one of the best games of October
Alan Wake 2 for the moment seems to have absolutely not betrayed expectations, so much so that it was crowned together with Super Mario Bros. Wonder the best games of the month of October 2023 by the editorial staff and readers of Multiplayer.it.
In our review of Alan Wake 2 we explained to you that Remedy’s latest effort features an engaging narrative and memorable sequences, combined with impressive technical achievement. However, we were taken aback by the lack of cleanliness of the game code, which the patches of the last few days are providing, a poor variety of settings, enemies and weapons and, in general, a gameplay that is too relegated to the background to give ample space to the narrative .
