Remedy released theupdate 1.08 Of Alan Wake 2 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series An apparently mammoth patch, so much so that the study mentions the presence of “Over 200 individual fixes and improvements” for the game.

We therefore find changes to almost every aspect of the game, including issues related to specific missions, localization, game interface, or lip-sync and subtitle errors. There is also talk of minor refinements to the gameplay that are not better specified and more precise assisted aiming with the controller in certain situations of the adventure.

Among the most notable platform-specific changes is an improvement in image aliasing in Performance mode for Xbox Series S and the resolution of an issue that caused graphics settings on PC to be reset every time the application was restarted, and drag-and-drop support for inventory management using the mouse has been added.

If you want to know more, find the long official notes for Alan Wake 2 update 1.0.8 a this address.