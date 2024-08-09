Fortnite and Disney to Unveil Big News at D23as part of a live broadcast that will take place exclusively within Epic Games’ battle royale on August 11, starting at 5:30 AM Italian time.
“The D23 Disney Horizons stream will be available starting August 11 at 7:30 a.m. ET, with the live broadcast starting shortly thereafter at 8:30 p.m. ET,” reads the official Fortnite website. “You can join the island from the Home bar in Discover (the top row) or by using the Island code 7908-6413-2516.”
For those who aren’t feeling so early, the game will allow you to rewatch the stream until August 16th thanks to the loop presentation. Players who visit the island for ten minutes will also receive in September Wolvenita Plush Decorative Back and a certain amount of points.
What will be announced?
It’s unknown what Fortnite and Disney will announce at D23, but we do know that the House of Mickey Mouse has a $1.5 billion project in the works with Epic Games and maybe we will be able to see a teaser of what awaits us on this front.
In the meantime, Several rumors have sprung up on social media relating to some of the content that could be announced at D23, specifically the arrival in the Fortnite shop of characters such as Darkwing Duck, the Gargoyles, new heroes from the Marvel universe, and a collaboration with Kingdom Hearts.
