Rinus Veekay obtained pole position at the end of the Indycar Qualifying in Alabama at Barber Motorsport Park in the fourth round of the 2022 season.

The Dutch driver arrived at the third season in the top US car formula preceded McLaren driver Patricio O’Ward, second row for reigning champion Alex Palou and for Scott McLaughlin, second in the championship five points behind the leader Josef Newgarden.

Seventh position for the Penske rider, also behind Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist, completes the fourth row Romain Grosjean. Only 10th Colton Herta.

Below are the highlights and results of the Qualifications held at Barber Motorsport Parkrace starting today at 19:00 Italian time live on Sky Sport F1.

Cars off track. Red flags. A late surge to take the NTT P1 Award. Check out all the action from the eventful #HIGPA qualifying session.#INDYCAR // @BarberMotorPark pic.twitter.com/gXaB6PfIDS – NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 30, 2022

Indycar 2022, Alabama, Qualifications, results

1. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01: 06.2507 (124.980 mph)

2. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01: 06.4003 (124.698)

3. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01: 06.4415 (124.621)

4. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01: 06.4967 (124.517)

5. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01: 06.5549 (124.409)

6. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01: 06.6410 (124.248)

7. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01: 06.3348 (124.821)

8. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01: 06.3820 (124.733)

9. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01: 06.6339 (124.261)

10. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01: 06.7295 (124.083)

11. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01: 07.2000 (123.214)

12. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01: 07.3561 (122.929)

13. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01: 06.5142 (124.485)

14. (30) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01: 06.7462 (124.052)

15. (45) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01: 06.6511 (124.229)

16. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01: 06.8138 (123.926)

17. (51) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01: 06.7541 (124.037)

18. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01: 06.8898 (123.786)

19. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01: 06.7775 (123.994)

20. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01: 07.0242 (123.537)

21. (14) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 01: 06.8213 (123.913)

22. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01: 07.0350 (123.518)

23. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 01: 07.6869 (122.328)

24. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 01: 07.1052 (123.388)

25. (11) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 01: 07.9248 (121.900)

26. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 01: 09.0075 (119.987)