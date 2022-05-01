Day after day, complications from infection with the Corona virus are unfolding, and the latest announcement was made that infection with Corona may have complications, including the risk of diabetes and autoimmune diseases.

And the Russian media quoted the Russian Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko, as saying, “Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis also appear, and there is a greater risk of developing type 1 diabetes, so there is no need to wait for complications,” calling for the need to take a vaccine against Covid-19.

Murashko warned of the possible risk of an outbreak of Covid-19 next June: “Now it is very important to re-vaccinate, because according to our expectations, there is a high risk of an increase in infection in June and the end of May, when herd immunity is reduced.”

According to the minister, it is necessary not to wait for the wave of the disease to escalate again, but to engage in prevention through vaccination against the virus.