Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Al-Wasl Club has been experiencing a great and exceptional positive state since the beginning of the season, and it is the one that leads the ADNOC Professional League with 23 points alone without any loss, after 9 rounds, and these numbers bring back memories of the eighties for fans of the “Emperor” and the unforgettable golden era.

Al-Wasl achieved victory over Al-Bataeh with a score of 4-1 in the ninth round, reaching 23 points as a result of 7 wins and two draws. The team has scored 27 goals and conceded 11 so far. This victory made the “Emperor” equal to the team’s best start in history in the league competition after 41 days. A year of waiting.

The best start dates back to the 1982-1983 season, when Al Wasl achieved 23 points after 9 rounds, scoring 18 goals during that period and conceding only 5 goals.

It is worth noting that in that season, Al-Wasl completed 11 rounds without losing before being defeated by traditional rival Al-Nasr, with a score of 0-1, in the 12th round. At the end of the season, it achieved the league title at the expense of its runner-up, Al-Sharjah.

Al Wasl players have the opportunity to achieve a new record if the team defeats Al Wahda in the next tenth round and reaches 26 points, as it will surpass the 1982-1983 season, in which Al Wasl tied in the tenth round against Sharjah and achieved only 24 points.

Speaking of the best starts in the seasons, the 2017-2018 season comes in third place, in which Al-Wasl collected 21 points during the first 9 rounds and concluded the first round as champions of the winter, and in fourth place, the 2006-2007 season, with a score of 19 points, which subsequently crowned them champions of the league and the double, as well. The team achieved 17 points in the 2001-2002 season, making this season ranked fifth.

#AlWasl. #memories #eighties