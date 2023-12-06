Milan of Arabia, Gerry Cardinale sells to Investcorp? Is Maldini back? The rumors about the Rossoneri club

Is InvestCorp thinking about Milan again? The Bahrain Fund who already tried to attack the Rossoneri club in the past at the time of Elliot’s sale to RedBird (and who a year ago also looked at Steven Zhang’s Inter without however sinking the blow) throws himself on the Devil again? With a minority stake alongside Gerry Cardinale or even in a scenario of purchasing Milan with Paolo Maldini again as manager? In this context, we must remember the indiscretions of the Sole 24 Ore (by Carlo Festa) – from which everything was born – according to which Milan’s shareholding remains firmly in the hands of RedBird and its founder Gerry Cardinale. The latter, however, according to these rumors, is sounding out potential new investors (both Americans and, above all, from the Persian Gulf area), interested in injecting ‘equity’, i.e. their own capital, into the control vehicles of the Via Aldo Rossi club. These are the rumors of the last few hours.

Milan of Arabia, Investcorp and Pif attacking Gerry Cardinale’s club? The rumours

Which includes the indiscretions (by Maurizio Pistocchi) which also give the Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Pif (the one who controls Newcastle so to speak) who looks to Serie A and Milan – Milan or Inter – in particular.

And the opening of Qs of these very last hours: “From the Arabs to Investcorp: everyone is looking for this Milan” sthe sports newspaper writes with photos of Gerry Cardinale and… Paolo Maldini. And RedBird’s number one writes “for some time he has been looking for new investor partners to join RedBird, for the “infusion of new capital”: last November 11th the CEO Giorgio Furlani was not in Lecce for the championship match, but in Dubai where a Rossoneri Academy was inaugurated. And in the same days Cardinale was apparently in Ryad to meet the top management of Pif (Saudi Arabian fund). The same former Goldman Sachs banker, according to financial sources, has already spoken with possible investors not only in the Persian Gulf, but also in New York. Including Investcorp men from Abu Dhabi”. A detail is then remembered which is not a detail in any case: “RedBird is in no hurry, nor is there any imminent deadlines given that Elliot’s 600 million loan (with interest at 7%) on an acquisition of the club for a total value of 1.2 billion expires in two years”

“It doesn’t seem that Redbird currently wants to completely withdraw, but faced with an offer of 1.2-1.4 billion even Gerry Cardinale could waver”, concludes the QS.

On Investcorp, Maldini, Pif and Milan, here are all the rumors that have circulated in the last few hours

Milan of Arabia, the truth about Investcorp and Gerry Cardinale

On the Milan-Investcorp rumors front (Bahrain company headed by President Mohammed Alardhi, Omani banker and entrepreneur, former military pilot of the Royal Air Force of Oman, former president of the National Bank of Oman), however according to what filters the number one of RedBird, Gerry Cardinale has never met any person attributable to InvestCorp. No meetings in this sense are planned any idea that foresees an evolution in this direction is baseless.

