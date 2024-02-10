Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al-Wasl closed the file for the first leg of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup semi-final against Al-Wahda, which they won “with difficulty” 2-1, and focused on the upcoming confrontation “Tuesday” against Al-Nasr in the “Dubai Derby”, within the matches of the 13th round of the ADNOC Professional League.

“The Panthers” presented a match on two different levels, as the team dominated during the first half, scoring two goals. The first came unexpectedly in the second minute through Sofiane Bouftini, before the second was added from a penalty kick by Lima, but the situation changed during the second half of the match, which dominated. He has unity, and he was able to score the goal of narrowing the difference, which became a worry for the Panthers battalion before the return match from this round at Al Nahyan Stadium, which is scheduled for next March 7.

Al-Wasl escaped from the “Al-Anabi” ambush in the second half, when it imposed its control over the course of the game and presented a distinguished level, wasting two clear chances, in exchange for confusion in the performance of the home team, despite the advantage and control of the first half, but Milos maintained the lead with tactical changes, in an attempt to control the game. In the middle of the field, Al Wasl was able to create several chances and wasted 3 scoring chances, including 2 in the first half, compared to 2 scoring chances for Al Annabi in the second half.

In terms of numbers, the match as a whole witnessed Al-Wahda controlling possession, which reached 55% compared to 45% for Al-Wasl. Al-Wasl also shot 5 times on goal compared to 4 for Al-Wahda, 3 of which were in the second half.

For his part, Al Wasl coach Milos Milojevic admitted the decline in his team’s level in the second half against Al Wahda, and said: “We played great football in the first half, but we did not do what was required in the second half, and we would have been punished, but this is football, so if you do not take advantage of the opportunities, “The competitor will punish you.”

The coach also confirmed that his team only has 3 days left to prepare for an important match in the league against Al-Nasr, which is enough time to correct the negatives and mistakes, and get sufficient recovery before the “derby.” Milos had touched on the absence of internationals from the team’s preparations during the break, He only played two trials, but he indicated his confidence in achieving complete harmony between all players to complete what the team started this season.

Milos warned his players against overconfidence, and he also expressed his anger at the loss of concentration, especially in the second half of the match, which was evident against Al-Wahda, as the expected confrontation against Al-Nasr is considered a heavy-caliber confrontation, especially after the improvement in the performance of the “Dean” with his Dutch coach, Alfred Schroeder. .

The technical staff of the Panthers is seeking to correct the negatives and mistakes in basic training this evening, with the aim of maintaining the lead in the league, and coming out with a positive result against the “Dean”, in light of the fierce competition witnessed in the next stage between the teams at the top of the league standings, whether Al Ain or Shabab Al Ahly, and adheres to To reach the lead in order to distance it from its competitors, but the key to that will be to strive to win against Al-Nasr in a difficult derby match whose outcome cannot be predicted.