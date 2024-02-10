What the new Ukrainian commander Syrskyj stands for

Home page politics

From: Denis Trubetskoy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj at a meeting with Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyj in the city of Izium. © Ukraine Presidential Press Servi/Imago

He liberated Kherson and he was responsible for the losses in Bakhmut: Colonel General Syrskyj has been appointed the new commander of the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky doesn't like firing his subordinates with a bang – unless they have completely failed or been involved in too big a scandal. Otherwise, the presidential office always tries to signal mutual agreement and, ideally, to offer another position in Zelenskyj's team. The popular Ukrainian army commander Valeriy is not a failure, even though his troops celebrated the last major victory in the defensive war against Russia in November 2022 with the liberation of the city of Kherson.

Over the last week and a half, Zelensky and his Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have always tried to keep the personnel decision calm to the outside world. Because Saluschnyj had initially rejected a voluntary resignation, time was necessary. The President's office ultimately managed to limit the damage to a certain extent: a friendly photo together and friendly mutual statements are unlikely to calm all critical voices regarding the decision, which is rather controversial in society. But they were necessary.

It is unlikely that Saluschnyj will accept the offer to stay in Zelenskyj's team. But it is also the case that he immediately becomes politically active – and that is initially good, especially for the country in the midst of a difficult war for survival.

Selenskyj is actually not someone whose decisions are easily predictable. He already showed this with the appointment of Saluschnyj in July 2021: According to the unofficial hierarchy, the now 50-year-old was not necessarily intended to be the next in line for the position of commander. And that was also the case with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov last September: Nobody had him on the list for the position for a long time.

This time, however, Zelensky did not choose the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, which was the subject of much speculation and would have been a very unusual step, and not entirely surprising to anyone.

Nickname “Snow Leopard”

The appointment of the 58-year-old Colonel General (three-star general, lieutenant general in the NATO system) Oleksandr Syrskyj, who had been commander of the land forces since 2019, was obvious and completely logical – not just because he is similar to Budanov maintains good relations with the president. And actually he is someone who would have been better off than Saluzhny in July 2021. Syrskyj, nicknamed Bars (“Snow Leopard”), is, at least on paper, the most successful general of this war.