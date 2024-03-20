Al Waseef Group announced a donation of two million dirhams in support of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of honoring mothers by establishing a fund. An endowment worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment,” and to support less fortunate communities and individuals in a sustainable manner, by supporting… Their education process, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life, and contributes to their stability and qualification for the labor markets.





Preserving human dignity

Obaid Maimani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Waseef Group, stressed that the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign constitutes a message of goodness from the UAE community to the less fortunate groups around the world, as the campaign represents a humanitarian call to redouble global efforts in order to enable tens of millions of children and youth to obtain opportunities. Good education to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them.

He said: “Education plays a vital role in the contemporary world, and we are confident that this initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will play a prominent role in providing education to millions of students in need.”

He expressed his pride in contributing to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, and added: “Our support for the campaign comes in the context of our commitment to doing good, and supporting the giving campaigns that start from the UAE and whose impact extends to all countries of the world, in order to improve human lives and preserve human dignity.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues the series of achievements of previous charitable campaigns that were launched in the holy month of Ramadan under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which received great interaction from the Emirati community and achieved successes that exceeded their targets in terms of the volume of financial contributions and the number of beneficiaries around the world. .

The Mother’s Endowment Campaign seeks to consolidate the values ​​of filial piety, affection, and compassion, and highlight the role played by the mother in providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education, in addition to strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by providing a sustainable endowment that ensures opportunities for education and empowerment for lesser groups. fortunate ones or those who lack access to the necessary resources, in various parts of the world.

Contribution channels

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels: the website dedicated to the campaign, Mothersfund.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the Endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. You can also participate in the campaign via Bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number AE790340003708472909201 at Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat from e&” networks. In the Emirates, on the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign through the “Dubai Now” application under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions “Jood” (Jood.ae).