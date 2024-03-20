The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the completion of the project to replace 5,071 internal LED lighting in the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel to match the lighting level of the tunnels according to the latest standards and technologies and the nature of the tunnel’s traffic.

The new lighting for the tunnel is characterized by its effectiveness, which reduces maintenance costs and increases the period of non-stop operation. In addition, it has the ability to control the degree of illumination and colors, which allows the lighting to be adapted according to road conditions and time, as well as rationalization in reducing electrical current consumption to about 17%. And increasing operational efficiency to 90%, which contributes to maintaining the quality of the night environment and reducing negative environmental impacts.

The project aims to keep pace with best practices in improving safety and efficiency for users of the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel, as it is a major artery in the transportation and infrastructure network in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which extends 6.3 kilometers long.

The new lighting supports creating a safe environment for tunnel users while driving their vehicles, in accordance with environmental and sustainability requirements and raising the level of traffic safety in reducing traffic accidents.