Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al Wahda and Al Wasl tied with two goals each in the “tenth round” summit of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which was held at Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Although “The Emperor” advanced with two goals in the 13th and 19th minutes, through Lima from a penalty kick and Sika, “Al-Annabi” succeeded in returning to the match, with two goals from “The Brilliant” Omar Kharbin in the 23rd and 75th minutes, and Al-Wahda completed the match with ten players, after being sent off. Khaled Butti in the 63rd minute.

Each team received a point, raising Al-Annabi’s score to “point 17,” while Al-Wasl’s score rose to “point 24,” at the top of the ranking table.

Al-Wahda succeeded in stopping Al-Wasl’s march, which continued for four consecutive matches, without losing any point. The match was exciting and strong, as two penalty kicks were awarded, one for each team.