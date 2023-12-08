

Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly regained its balance with a major victory over the Emirates team 7-0, in the match that was held at Rashid Stadium in Dubai, within the “tenth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, raising the “Knights” score to “20 points” in second place temporarily, While the “Falcons” balance was temporarily frozen at “5 points” in thirteenth place.

The “Knights” settled matters early after a “fiery” start, as they waited only 30 seconds, for Bala to score the first goal from a quick attack, and he received a cross from Yahya Al-Ghassani in front of the goal.

Yuri Cesar scored the second goal, after a powerful “first touch” shot that hit the Falcons’ net in the 7th minute, and Bala added the second and third personal goal for his team after a missile shot from outside the area in the 14th minute.

The “Knights” took advantage of the numerical shortage among the “Falcons”, after the direct expulsion of Fahd Sabeel in the 47th minute, by adding the fourth goal, after an incursion and a perfect shot by Youri Cesar into the area in the 49th minute, and Matthews Lima scored the fifth goal, after confronting the goalkeeper in the 55th minute. .

“Al-Fursan” translated its superiority with the sixth goal from Hareb Suhail, following a cross pass from Yahya Al-Ghassani in the 73rd minute, and the same player scored the seventh goal in the 85th minute.

#AlFursan #regains #balance #Falcons