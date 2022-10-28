Today, Friday, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani assumed his duties as head of the new Iraqi government and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
Today, an official reception ceremony was held for Al-Sudani to officially receive his duties from former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi inside the government building in the Green Zone.
Last night, the new Iraqi government gained the confidence of an absolute majority in the Iraqi parliament in a session attended by 253 deputies out of the total number of deputies of 329.
