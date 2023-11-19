Among those who remained were 32 children in a very critical condition, in addition to those with severe and multiple injuries, and others suffering from spinal injuries and unable to move.

The World Health Organization, which led the mission, said that its team was able to tour inside Al-Shifa Hospital for an hour after about 2,500 displaced people, patients and staff left the hospital on Saturday morning.

The organization added, “The patients and medical personnel who spoke to us were terrified for their safety and health, and requested evacuation.”

The organization described the hospital as a “death zone” and stated that more teams would try to reach Al-Shifa Hospital in the coming days, in an effort to evacuate patients to southern Gaza, where hospitals there are also crowded.

Israeli soldiers are stationed inside the hospital, and the army is searching the buildings in search of a Hamas command center, which it said is located under the complex, a claim denied by Hamas and the hospital administration.

Israel said Saturday’s mass departure was voluntary, but some of those leaving described it as “forced exodus.”