Dubai (Etihad)

The players of our U-20 youth team met with the stars of the first national team during the training session that took place yesterday at Zabeel Stadium at Al Wasl Club, on the sidelines of the internal camp currently held in Dubai, in preparation for the qualifiers for the Asian Youth Cup.

Paulo Benito and the rest of the members of the technical and administrative staff welcomed the youth team players and their technical, administrative and medical staff, wishing them success in the upcoming matches.

National coach Salim Abdel Rahman, coach of our U-20 team, said that the meeting comes in light of the technical staff’s keenness to give young players the opportunity to meet their colleagues in the first team, benefit from their experiences, watch the training they perform, how to deal with the atmosphere, and listen to their advice, noting that such meetings stimulate Young players give more, and it is in the interest of the national teams.

Salim Abdul Rahman confirmed that the current camp is proceeding according to the established program, and the youth team will go through two friendly experiences, one with the Al Wasl U-21 team, and the second with the Al Hamriya team.

The youth team recently participated in the Slovenian International Friendly Championship, and played matches with teams from different football schools. Last month, it also played two friendly matches against the Iraqi national team in Dibba camp.