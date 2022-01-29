Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE government realizes the importance of investing in its youth, providing them with support and providing opportunities that enable them to achieve the maximum benefit from their capabilities. In addition, the youth are the safety valve of the UAE, and they are keen to be productive individuals in their societies, to contribute to the development process of the country, to preserve its identity, and to live a purposeful life as responsible and proud citizens of their belonging to the UAE, and the state has gone through fifty years It also supports and develops youth, celebrates and participates with them in all national occasions.

National Strategy

The National Youth Strategy in the UAE is based on 5 major transformations during 20 years of young people’s lives, and young people go through radical transformation stages during the age period from 15 to 35 years, and these stages include: education, work, following a healthy and safe lifestyle, starting a family and the exercise of citizenship and national action. The Foundation invests in the youth’s energy, the most precious resource of the state, by building their personality, developing the optimal environment for empowering them, developing their skills, and enhancing their participation. The Foundation uses the tree as a metaphorical model to explain its strategy, which represents the youthful personality, the roots of the tree, as it affects everything, as every act, attitude or belief is rooted in their personalities. Thus, their future and their world are shaped by the attitudes, beliefs and choices of our youth, so personality is most important. The UAE also seeks to refine the personality of Emirati youth and build on the basic values ​​of society, such as social integration, tolerance, family, and a commitment to excellence. In addition, the tree trunk represents an enabling environment, as we provide a tangible and intangible environment, the first of which is the appropriate places to perform activities, and the second of government policies to empower youth. We believe that investing in youth is like taking care of a plant by watering it regularly, providing good soil and exposing it to sunlight. Then comes the role of the youth, and enhancing their participation by harnessing their talents and skills in the service of the nation, to be the basis for the UAE’s development plan for the next 50 years.

Young people defending their country

The Federal Youth Foundation has begun setting the national youth agenda in the United Arab Emirates with intensive initial efforts during which information was collected from multiple sources, including youth statistics, leaders’ meetings, and youth opinions (whether through youth circles, local youth councils, youth opinion polls, or their participation). on social networks), and other relevant national strategies.

The National Youth Agenda in the United Arab Emirates sets 3 main goals that will support the realization of the vision of the agenda over the next five years. The first priority is healthy youth who maintain a positive lifestyle, because maintaining health and regular physical activity help young people to improve their ability and endurance. Reducing feelings of anxiety and stress, enhancing self-confidence, and reducing the risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which are increasing in prevalence in the United Arab Emirates. The second priority: Athletic youth excel in various sports. Enabling young people to excel in sports and building their sports capabilities is a priority in the work program in the United Arab Emirates. The sports sector is subject to the management of many associations, clubs, committees, and councils, all of which work to activate participation in sports and empower youth throughout the country. Third priority: Safe youth are protected from harm Preserving the security and safety of Emirati youth is of paramount importance above all other priorities. Young Emiratis need to feel safe and protected in homes, schools, communities, and on the Internet, and they must feel safe to seek help and talk to others when they feel unsafe or at risk.

youth centers

The youth centers were built with the efforts of the youth, with the participation of the youth, and with the youth management, to embrace the creativity of the youth, and allow them to participate, interact and exploit their full potential within a creative environment aimed at building pioneering youth communities. The centers receive young people from the age group 15 to 35, whether they are students or employees. Entrepreneurs from different sectors. The centers are a platform for young people to meet, exchange experiences, and embrace ideas and creativity.

The Federal Youth Foundation organized a youth retreat to discuss and develop the youth agenda. The retreat brought together more than 100 Emirati youth to discuss proposals on important issues related to the future of the country and to come up with innovative and sustainable ideas and strategies to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Emirati youth.

youth station

The Youth Station is one of the initiatives of the Federal Youth Foundation, which provides young people with the opportunity to launch their commercial projects for free through stations designated for them in the most vital areas of the country, equipped with basic services, and linking them to customers directly, allowing young people to measure their performance during the period of operating these spaces, and they will receive training opportunities To improve the quality of projects and develop their skills as entrepreneurs, the opportunity will be given to new projects every year, after evaluation.

youth councils

Under the directives of the wise leadership that believes that youth are the future, youth councils were formed in the United Arab Emirates, to support its path as a pioneering system in government innovation, and lead the way towards facing global challenges, and the vision of the UAE leadership is to empower Emirati youth to become a model in youth leadership The world in all fields, and this vision revolves around providing education, interacting with them by listening to their views and ideas of young people, and then applying them on the ground. Youth councils work through their initiatives and projects to implement the National Youth Agenda 2021, in the hands of young people with unlimited energies and skills.

Youth councils work to achieve many goals, the most important of which are: forming national youth groups and investing their energies and capabilities in sustainable national development, strengthening the spirit of loyalty and belonging to the homeland and leadership, strengthening its pillars and maintaining its permanence, and creating national and global youth models capable of dialogue and openness to the other in accordance with the principles of moderation and tolerance Empowering youth with tools to foresee the future to face challenges and promote good citizenship practices. There are many councils, including: “Emirates Youth Councils”, which includes 26 active members, “Local Youth Councils”, which includes 111 active members and 7 councils, “Ministerial Youth Councils”, which includes 169 active members and 14 councils, and “Institutional Youth Councils” » Which includes 934 active members and 81 councils.

Youth 101

The UAE government always seeks to activate the role of young people in all sectors, as it also undertakes to raise their level of awareness and awareness about the most important challenges that they may face at the present time, by activating channels of communication with government agencies, and the way these entities work. The “Youth 101” initiative works to raise the level of national awareness of the UAE youth, by collecting information and data related to the most important issues and sectors of interest to them, such as the humanities, foreign policies and international relations. The initiative will contribute to the creation of a generation of leaders, to complete the process of construction and development in the country, by focusing on the youth of the Emirates and providing them with the most important sciences and knowledge of the main current and future topics related to government work.

Pride initiative

It is one of the initiatives of the Emirates Youth Council with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the pride of a national initiative and campaign A community in which we all participate in the service of the homeland, through which we express gratitude and appreciation to the national service members, which is a youth initiative that aims to make pride in sacrifice and giving to the homeland an identity for Emirati youth.