Yousef Al Arabi (Dubai)

The United Arab Emirates enjoys a strategic location, with its beaches overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which contributes to ensuring the smooth flow of global trade.

The UAE has the strongest network of sea ports with the rest of the world in the countries of the region, based on the presence of more than 20 leading ports, the most important of which are Jebel Ali Port, Khalifa Port, Fujairah Port, Khor Fakkan Container Port, Saqr Port, in addition to oil ports.

The UAE has maintained the leadership of the Arab countries during the past five years in maritime connectivity with the world’s ports, and its ports have also turned into regional centers capable of attracting global investments.

The country ranks fifth globally among the most important international maritime centers, eleventh in the size of the fleet capacity, twelfth in the transport lines index, and thirteenth in the port services index and performance efficiency. During the height of the “pandemic”, the country stood in the face of the great challenges faced by global supply and financing chains, as more than 240,000 seafarers were safely switched during the pandemic, and Abu Dhabi Ports launched its global initiative “Echoes of Hope” and participated in the launch of the “Coalition of Hope” », which represents a public-private partnership, to support global efforts to distribute novel coronavirus vaccines around the world. The UAE expanded its presence through the foreign investments of the DB World Group in more than 50 countries worldwide, and a number of digital systems were developed by sea, land and air through the “Maqta Gateway”, which turned the country’s ports into incubators for creativity and future solutions based on Advanced technologies.

Ahmed Abdel Razzaq

international standing

Ahmed Abdul Razzaq, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee for Shipping and Logistics “NAFL”, and general manager of “Maltrans Cargo”, told “Al-Ittihad” that the UAE enjoys a prominent global position in the maritime sector, benefiting from its strategic location, infrastructure development, and the availability of ports. Modern, which provides the largest and strongest network of connectivity with the countries of the region and the rest of the world.

Abdul Razzaq pointed out that the UAE’s leadership in global indicators in the maritime sector is the result of the government’s insightful vision, which attaches the maritime sector great importance as a major contributor to the growth of the national economy.

He noted that the ports of the United Arab Emirates have turned into regional centers that attract global investments.

Abdul Razzaq pointed to the high demand for sea freight services as a result of many factors, foremost of which is the rapid recovery from the challenges imposed by the “Corona” pandemic, the success of the vaccination campaign, and the momentum accompanying the “Expo Dubai 2020” exhibition.

Abdul Razzaq expected the continued improvement of demand in the marine shipping sector in the UAE during the current year.

Harish Defneny

record levels

For his part, Harish Defnei, Managing Director of Days Shipping Company, said that the levels of demand for freight services reached record levels, about two years after the start of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as a result of the acceleration of the pace of private shipments and the recovery from the repercussions of the “Covid 19” crisis.

He pointed out that the strategic location of the United Arab Emirates and its distinction with its shores overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman contribute to ensuring the smooth flow of global trade.

He noted that the performance of the maritime sector was characterized by stability and strength in the face of the great challenges faced by global supply and financing chains, as more than 240,000 seafarers were safely switched during the “pandemic”, and Abu Dhabi Ports launched its global initiative “Echoes of Hope”, and participated in the launch The “Coalition of Hope”, which represents a partnership between the public and private sectors, to support global efforts to distribute vaccines for the emerging “Corona” virus around the world.

Mohammed Al-Fattan

marine industries

For his part, Mohammed Rashid Al Fattan, Chairman of Al Fattan Investment Holding, stressed that the UAE enjoys a strategic location between the East and the West, and tends to have strong marine industries to transport goods to different parts of the world.

He added that the country is qualified to be a global center for the shipbuilding industry, especially since the world is in need of a safe and reliable region that provides a high level of quality of life where there are different nationalities and religions.

He pointed out that the legislation regulating the maritime sector is strong and effective and stimulates sustainable growth in the sector.

Ahmed Youssef

For his part, Captain Dr. Ahmed Yousef, Vice Dean of the College of Maritime Transport and Technology at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Sharjah Branch, said that the maritime sector in the UAE is one of the most important pillars of the national economy.

He explained that the ship industry in the country is characterized by its competitiveness in terms of cost and the lack of high labor wages, in addition to the availability of raw materials for manufacturing, given that the country is a center for the most important ports and a destination for the main shipping lines, which allows the flow of raw materials needed for manufacturing at reasonable prices.

He noted that the country’s average geographical location for the world’s continents makes it easy to provide technical support for boats, whether through the transfer of technical and engineering cadres to the customer’s site very quickly, or the ease of access of ships and boats manufactured in the country to maintenance centers and technical support to carry out renewal and upgrade operations, as each This leads to further growth in the economy and beyond.

He pointed out that the UAE, with its leading ports and integrated free zones, plays a major role in achieving regional food security and helping to counter the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Ismail Abdel Ghaffar

strategic plans

For his part, Prof. Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, stressed that the UAE represents a distinguished model in the field of long-term strategic planning, as the state announced Vision 2071, for the first centenary of the founding of the state.

He noted that the expected growth of the country’s economy is a natural result of the strategic plans that were developed and worked on for many years, the most important of which is the UAE Vision 2021, which is reinforced by the strategic plans of each emirate such as Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and Dubai Plan 2021

He stressed that the UAE is a distinguished model in this marine sector, which achieves ideal sustainability in its economic and development performance, and the most prominent features of this model is not relying on oil as a main source of energy production, developing new resources that depend on renewable energy sources, and developing the state’s capabilities in the field of production Natural gas, and with the new IMO standards for 2020, which encourages the adoption of natural gas as an alternative fuel in the marine industry, the country will have a high competitive value in attracting marine investments, which will lead to the significant growth of its economy in the coming years.

Chris Morley

tangible achievements

Chris Morley, Director of Maritime Events Group, Informa Markets, said that the UAE has achieved many important achievements in the maritime sector despite the challenges posed by the Corona pandemic.

Morley stressed that the UAE has a rich maritime history, and through its distinguished strategic location at the heart of international trade routes, the country has emerged as a major global maritime center, noting that the maritime sector in the UAE plays a vital role in the country’s economy by contributing more than 90 billion dirhams of the total The country’s domestic product.

He stressed that the UAE now represents an ideal arena for investors interested in establishing manufacturing, development and innovation in all fields, especially the marine industry.

“Intelligence”: the integration of technological solutions ensures that the UAE maintains the lead in the sector

A recent report by Murder Intelligence attributed the strategic importance of the Emirates ports to the strategic location linking the East and West, as well as the strategic vision that focuses on technology and innovation to promote sustainable growth in the sector.

The report emphasized that the UAE is a regional power in the field of logistics and shipping services, and that the expansions being implemented in its seaports with the integration of the latest technological solutions, such as (blockchain, cloud computing solutions, robotic arms, automation of supply chain services and data analysis) ensures that the UAE remains in Al Sadar International in the fields of local and international freight, and supply chain management by land and sea. The “Morder Intelligence” Foundation pointed out that the maritime sector in the UAE was the least affected by the repercussions of the “Corona” crisis, compared to the rest of the sectors and shipping branches, noting that the country’s hosting of the “Expo” event, in turn, contributed to attracting new investments to the maritime shipping sector. On the other hand, he explained that the UAE is preparing for a long-term benefit from the “Belt and Road” initiative, which enhances the linkage between the UAE and the rest of Asia, Africa and Europe through land and sea corridors, as the country is among 71 countries directly linked to this initiative. He pointed out that the country’s ports have obtained international certificates in safety and quality, and are known for their commitment to controls while adopting all precautions, and adopting the best health and safety practices.

Abu Dhabi Ports.. Global partnerships to develop the system

Abu Dhabi Ports Group seeks to consolidate our regional and global position in the maritime transport and logistics sector.

The global partnerships held by Abu Dhabi Ports contribute to raising the levels of trade exchange and attracting foreign investments, as well as developing the work system of the maritime transport and logistics sector in the region in general.” During 2021, the Abu Dhabi Ports Group signed a memorandum of understanding with the General Company for Ports in Iraq with the aim of developing cooperation and partnership relations in the field of transport in general and maritime transport in particular, and to exchange experiences and best practices that the two parties adopt in their work. The Abu Dhabi Ports Group and CMA CGM, a French global leader in the shipping and logistics sector, announced the signing of a 35-year concession agreement, in which the two sides will allocate an investment of 570 million dirhams (154 million US dollars) for the project.

DB World: a global network of 181 business units in 64 countries across 6 continents

DB World confirmed that it has monitored the positive response of the owners of goods to its integrated and comprehensive product offerings, and aims to continue its endeavor to enable trade. “We have a global network of 181 business units in 64 countries across six continents, reflecting a significant presence in both high-growth and developed markets,” she added. Throughout its operations, DB World is keen to integrate sustainability and corporate social responsibility into its activities, and seeks to make a positive contribution to the economies and communities in which it operates. A group spokesperson said: “The recently announced acquisitions of Imperial Logistics and Synchron have created value-added capabilities in high-growth sectors and markets, allowing us to offer a more robust suite of supply chain solutions. He added: “By leveraging best-in-class infrastructure across inland logistics, ports, container terminals, economic zones and the marine logistics network, DB World aims to remove obstacles and improve connectivity in fast-growing trade corridors such as Asia, the Middle East and Africa.