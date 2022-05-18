Dubai (Union)

The organizing committee chose the international referee, Ibrahim Al-Raisi, and the resident referee and international lecturer, Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, to manage the West Asian Beach Soccer Championship, which started yesterday in Saudi Arabia.

The tournament will witness the participation of our national team, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon and Oman.

Al-Raisi and Al-Mansoori have long experience in managing the most important and largest regional and international beach soccer tournaments, and are looking forward to confirming the Emirati competency in this important forum.