The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al-Marri, confirmed that Dubai airports operate according to an integrated system, the best in the world, noting that more than 90% of travelers’ procedures are completed before they reach the passport counter, to facilitate their experience, in line with The civilizational renaissance witnessed by the country.

During the World Airport Leaders Forum 2022, Al Marri said that the users of smart gates at Dubai airports, from 2019 until the end of last March, were used by more than 100 million passengers, which confirms the success of this initiative based on harnessing modern technologies, in acquiring To the satisfaction and acceptance of travelers.

He pointed out that the administration has established 122 smart gates through Dubai airports, which serve as passport officials, as the majority of travelers do not require the passage of the passport officer, even reaching the plane’s gate, through the smart travel gate, which has proven its efficiency and worth during the Covid-19 crisis.

He stated that Dubai Airports operates according to an integrated system between several entities, including “the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, and various airlines.” and rest.

Al-Marri said that the customer’s happiness is a priority that is a top priority for all authorities operating at the airport, stressing that the number of passengers that are crowded at Dubai airports is nothing but a health condition, as Dubai attracts the people of the world to be visitors to the Emirates through the quality services provided, and the responsibility of all authorities operating at the airport. To reflect the spirit of reception for the people of the UAE through the ports, with a mechanism different from others.”

He continued, “We must harness modern technologies to serve the employee and the recipient of the service, whether from Dubai visitors or transit passengers, as the traveler expects a long service to complete his procedures, but he is surprised by obtaining distinguished quality services that make his journey completed in minutes.”

He stressed that more than 90% of the passengers through Dubai airports today before their arrival at the airport, more than 90% of the arrival procedures for the traveler are completed before their arrival, as they only have to stand in front of the employee, and some can also pass without crossing the passport officer, through Face print and biometric tags.

Al Marri pointed out that the UAE’s success in presenting the World Expo event proved to the world the accuracy and efficiency of the system in which Dubai airports are run.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

