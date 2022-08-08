Sharjah (Union)
A rich program of summer activities and events organized by Al Qasimia University, represented by the Deanship of Student Affairs, for 380 male and female students residing in the dormitory.
260 male and 120 female students were distributed to the activities organized by the Deanship of Student Affairs to benefit from their summer vacation in qualitative programs that gave them life skills and benefited them in identifying a number of cultural and tourist sites within the country, in addition to developing their hobbies and talents. The events aimed at upgrading the various cognitive and scientific aspects of the students, which coincide with the goals and plans of Al Qasimia University in qualifying the student with the best experiences and skills during his affiliation with the university, especially during the summer period and the trend towards self-development for each student.
Training workshops, courses and trips were organized for males and females separately, in addition to group and individual counseling sessions provided by the University’s Counseling and Psychological Guidance Department. A series of sports and social activities were organized by the Sports Activity Department, in addition to workshops and technical courses offered by Maharah Center at the university and the university studio.
The trips that the students participated in to learn about the achievements of the state in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular included the rain room, various shopping centers, aquariums, the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy and Space Sciences, a trip to Al Mamzar and another to the Sharjah Water Park, and a visit to the Museum of the Future.
The students joined various training workshops, in addition to their participation in what was organized by the Maharah Department and Center, which included a pencil drawing workshop and a watercolor workshop entitled “Masterpieces of Flowers” with a training course on the art of design and printing, a “brooch” making workshop, a nature drawing workshop, and Arabic calligraphy workshops for talented students.
The various summer programs achieved a qualitative leap in the culture and personalities of the students throughout those events that continued during their summer vacation and allowed them to innovate, practice their hobbies, refine their abilities and develop their creativity.
