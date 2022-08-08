Home page politics

Of: Sven Hauberg

Jhy-Wey Shieh is the representative of the Taipei representation in the Federal Republic of Germany. © Taipei Representation in the Federal Republic of Germany

“China threatens us with the military – we threaten them with democracy,” says Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in an interview. He has clear demands on German politics.

Munich/Berlin – He represents the government of Taiwan in Germany – but is not allowed to call himself an ambassador: Jhy-Wey Shieh has been his country’s “representative” in Germany since 2016, and his job is the “Taipei Representation”. Germany and the democratically governed island state, which the People’s Republic of China regards as part of its own national territory, only maintain unofficial relations, hence the linguistic contortions. In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA the longtime German professor talks about the threat posed by China and Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. In addition, the 67-year-old expresses a wish to German politicians: more courage!

Mr. Shieh, how have you experienced the past few days – were you afraid that the crisis would escalate?

I was more concerned than worried, a bit like salad – mixed. While China has fired missiles at Taiwan, we last saw such aggression in 1996. However, Beijing has not only been behaving in such an aggressive manner since Ms. Pelosi’s visit, it has been going on for many years. And not only Taiwan is threatened, but also the other countries in the region – Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia. China has reclaimed several islands in the South China Sea and militarized at least three of them. Does a country have the right to put pressure on its neighbors just because it is strong? No!

China’s threats to Taiwan: ‘We must be careful’

Why do you think the Chinese reacted so furiously to Pelosi’s visit?

Xi Jinping whipped up the mood so much before Ms. Pelosi’s visit that he now had to respond in order to please his people. But we cannot take this lightly. We don’t let ourselves be provoked, we don’t let ourselves be intimidated. China has also cut itself in the foot: the Americans, the Japanese, the EU – all have protested against China’s aggression.

How does it go from here? Will China escalate further?

If you look at how Russia invaded Ukraine, we have to be on our guard and watch what China is doing very closely. We brace ourselves for further military action. But there is also something good about the current situation: the world is now discussing why China is behaving so aggressively. I’m sure: 99 percent of politicians in free countries will say: China is wrong. When a democracy is threatened, like Taiwan is now, you can’t just stand by and watch.

Taiwan conflict: “Imagine if the Americans backed down just because China threatened!”

Nonetheless, Pelosi’s visit has exacerbated an already tense situation. Was it worth it?

Definitely! Imagine if the Americans backed down just because China threatened! China would have gotten away too cheaply. Since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, too much concessions have been made to China, and with false expectations. The Chinese were given the feeling that they were right. Pelosi’s visit was not just a test for Taiwan, but for democracy itself. And we passed this test. Our freedom and democracy are non-negotiable. Ms. Pelosi did something great: she stood by us, and she showed courage! Taiwan and the other democratic nations, we belong to the same team, as in football. We support each other. When the Chinese attack Taiwan, they attack the Americans, the Japanese, the Australians and also the Europeans.

Do you think the politicians in Germany see it the same way you do?

Not yet. But they are on the right track. Last August, Germany sent the frigate Bayern to the Pacific region, in the South China Sea. Why? Not primarily because of Taiwan. But because the interests of Germany and other export-oriented nations have been endangered for years by the Chinese military presence.

Every third euro that Germans earn from world trade comes from trade with countries from this region, from South Korea and Japan to Australia. The Chinese are endangering the security of these sea routes. Everyone is slowly realizing that we are all chained together and sitting in the same boat.

China and Taiwan: “Many German politicians are cautious, they pay attention to the rules”

You recently expressed the hope that Parliament Speaker Baerbel Bas would follow Nancy Pelosi’s example and visit Taiwan. However, it doesn’t look like that…

Germany often needs a lot of time to change its policy. Many German politicians are careful, they pay attention to the rules and the status quo. However, the status quo must not be defined solely by the Chinese. The question is whether Germany is prepared to do what needs to be done if it sees itself as part of the democratic community of values. It would be bad if you always looked to China first before deciding to do something. The Americans dare more than other countries. But I also know that a lot has changed since the new federal government took office. Many politicians in this country are now more daring to stand up to China and stand up for Taiwan and for freedom.

You are not an officially accredited ambassador in Germany, but have to be content with the title of “representative”. Do you still have good contacts in German politics?

I may not be an ambassador, but I am a boatman – because we are all in the same boat. I have free access to the Foreign Office, but not to the highest levels. Nevertheless, we maintain good contacts, also with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ministry of Transport. Mr. Steinmeier, as Federal President, has not yet received me, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t happen in the future. Constant dripping wears away the Steinmeier…

China would probably react extremely angry if it came to a meeting with the Federal President …

Yes, and to a certain extent I also understand the reluctance of the Germans. But should one not do something or do something just because the Chinese would be annoyed? Who annoys the Chinese the most? The Taiwanese! We’re still here today, despite all the threats from China. We are constantly evolving our democracy, and today – self-praise doesn’t stink – we are a prime example of freedom. Beijing always claims that human and civil rights do not fit Chinese culture. We Taiwanese prove the opposite every day. They threaten us with the military – we threaten them with democracy!