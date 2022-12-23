The recording is undated, and the text does not clearly indicate a specific time frame for when it was recorded.

Al-Zawahiri was killed in a US raid in Afghanistan, in the biggest blow to the militant group since the killing of its founder, Osama bin Laden, in 2011.

Al-Zawahiri had been in hiding for years, and a senior US administration official said the process of locating and killing him was the result of “careful, diligent and persistent” work by counter-terrorism and intelligence agencies.

Al Qaeda has not named a successor. However, experts consider Saif al-Adel, a former officer in the Egyptian special forces and a high-ranking member of al-Qaeda, to be the most prominent candidate to succeed him.

The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.