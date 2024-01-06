Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al Orouba clinched the “Winter Champion” title, in the First Division League, two rounds before the end of the first round, by defeating its guest, Al Jazira Al Hamra, 3-1, at the start of “Round 15”, which witnessed Al Dhafra holding on to the “runner-up” position, by defeating its host, Gulf United. 3-1, while Dibba snatched its first victory under the leadership of its new coach, Eid Barot, at the expense of Masfout 2-0, and Al-Rams, the “last”, achieved the surprise by defeating Al-Fujairah 4-1.

Al-Orouba strengthened its continued lead in the league, after raising its score to 36 points, 8 points ahead of its closest rival, Al-Dhafra, the “runner-up”, by defeating Al-Jazira Al-Hamra 3-1, thanks to goals from Al-Hassani Tamboura in the 14th minute, Wesley Braga in the 22nd minute, and Simon Cabral in the 14th minute. 47, while Ali Sanqour scored the goal for Al-Jazira Al-Hamra in the 88th minute, and the latter was led by Tunisian coach Samir Chadli, succeeding Eid Barot, who moved to coach Dibba.

“Round 15” will be completed on Sunday with matches between Al-Taawoun and Al-Hamriyah, Al-Dhaid and Masafi, City and Dibba Al-Hisn, United and Al-Arabi, while Gulf FC, which is in 11th place with 17 points, will be absent due to rest.