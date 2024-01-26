Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Orouba, the leader of the First Division League, expanded the gap with its closest competitor to 11 points, by defeating its guest, Dibba Al-Hisn, the “runner-up,” 2-1, at Al-Orouba Stadium, at the start of the second round, “Round 18,” and Al-Dhafra, “the third,” tied against its guest, Al-Jazira Al-Hamra 2. -2, Al Arabi “Fifth” lost to Gulf United 1-3, and Al Hamriya won over Gulf FC 2-0.

“Round 18” will be completed today with matches against City, Al-Fujairah, Al-Taawoun, Masafi, Al-Dhaid, Al-Rams, United and Masfoot, while Dibba, “Al-Nawakhatha”, which is in fourth place with 26 points, will be absent due to rest.

Al-Orouba, which continued its series of positive results and kept its record unbeaten in the 17th match in a row, succeeded in resolving the confrontation against Dibba Al-Hisn 2-1, thanks to goals from Al-Hassani Tamboura in the first minute, and Muhannad Khamis in the 17th minute, while Bowling Dimple scored the goal. Al-Hosn in the 15th minute, bringing Al-Orouba to 45 points in the lead, while Dibba Al-Hisn remained in “runner-up” with 34.

Al Dhafra failed to regain “runner-up” by tying against Al-Jazira Al-Hamra 2-2. Walid Amber scored for “Al-Fares” in the 46th minute, and Pedro Pavlov in the 63rd minute, while the goals for “Guests” were scored by Vitor Richard in the 21st minute, and Ali Sanqur in the 78th minute. The match witnessed the expulsion of Gabriel Castro, the midfielder of Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, in the 37th minute, and Al-Dhafra raised its score to 32 points in third place, compared to 24 points for Al-Jazira Al-Hamra (seventh).